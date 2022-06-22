MintGenie Explainer - How to get KYC updated for demat account

As the name implies, know your customer (KYC) assists brokers and DPs in understanding and verifying the credentials of an investor seeking to register a demat account and trade in equity. It also assures that cash invested in and generated through a trading and demat account may be traced back to the source through proper banking channels. It becomes easy to follow any fraudulent investor or transaction since the brokers collect all of the relevant data. Here is the process of how to get KYC updated for your demat and trading accounts.