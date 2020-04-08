NEW DELHI: Even with a PC around, smartphone can be a very dependable second screen for multi-tasking. It can also break the monotony of working on a laptop by enabling people undertake simpler tasks like sending a quick email or making video call in between playing mobile games, chatting on WhatsApp and browsing Instagram. Here are some tricks that can make working on smartphones a joy without affecting productivity and quality of work.

Use smarter keyboards

Typing on mobile keyboards is the biggest pain point for many. An expansive keyboard always comes in handy when it comes to typing emails or messages. Some keyboard apps like Google’s Gboard allows users to increase the size of the keyboard making keys bigger for a more comfortable typing experience. Gboard’s integration with other Google apps also allows users to search items like on web from within the keyboard interface by tapping on the Google icon. This would rule out the need to open a web browser, Maps or YouTube app separately in case one has to attach a link, location or video to the message. Some of the keyboard apps like Grammarly can lend a hand with in-built tools for checking grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Swiping on mobile keyboards have improved a lot. Using that can also speed up typing.

Know your email apps better

Mobile version of most popular email clients always has some features that would make it easier to use on smartphones. For instance, Outlook app can convert any mobile number mentioned within an email into a hyperlink enabling a simple tap and call, if required. Gmail app is integrated with Smart reply feature which lets users type faster by providing reply suggestions based on the context of the email. Snoozing is another handy tool that temporarily removes a new email from Inbox and will show it at top of Inbox at a time chosen by the user. This allows users to prioritise emails based on their relevance at a particular time.

Using voice tools more

While Google Assistant can come in handy for anything from making a call, to setting a reminder or reading messages with voice commands, it can also do much more. Google recently added the option where the virtual assistant can read text from a webpage open on the phone’s screen aloud. All one has to do is activate Assistant by saying ‘Hey, Google’ followed by 'read it' and they can listen to the webpage while they can do something else. This tool works in 42 languages, including more than 10 Indian languages.

Keeping content on phone and laptop in sync

For those who want to use smartphone as secondary work device while working on their laptop at the same time, the need to share a file, link or note quickly between the two devices can occur frequently. Syncing content in apps like Docs, Excel, Notes on both platform ensures the user has access to the last updated file regardless of device it was updated on. Some file transfer apps like Share It work between smartphones and PCs letting users move large files between them within seconds. Microsoft’s Your Phone Companion app also provides instant access to phone content on laptop simultaneously.

Make the most of notes and tasks

The various smartphone apps like Notes and tasks can be very useful for keeping track of all the important work tasks one has to take care of over the day or week. It can be anything from meeting, completing a project, sending out an email. These apps can e very helpful in keeping track of these little developments. They all give option to set reminders so user won’t forget about them no matter how hectic their work from home schedule is.