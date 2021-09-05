How to identify fake Covid-19 vaccine? Govt issues guidelines

Invisible UV helix (DNA like structure) on the label of the vial that will be visible under UV light
Green foil effect in "X" of COVAXIN's spelling
Holographic effect on COVAXIN spelling
More than 68 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far. Of which, 26.99 crore first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group, and 3.35 crore second doses in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.
The Serum Institute of India has supplied over 60 crore doses to the Government of India, state governments, and private hospitals so far.
