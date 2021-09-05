Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How to identify fake Covid-19 vaccine? Govt issues guidelines

How to identify fake Covid-19 vaccine? Govt issues guidelines

Premium
Covid-19 vaccines in India: The union health ministry has listed the following criteria to check if the Covid vaccine is original or fake
2 min read . 01:36 PM IST Livemint

  • There are three Covid-19 vaccines in the Indian market--Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V
  • The WHO said that it has found duplicate versions of AstraZeneca/Oxford's Covishield vaccines in South East Asia and Africa.

The launch of the Covid-19 vaccines is no less than a blessing for the world, but their fake versions have become a point of concern for governments.

The launch of the Covid-19 vaccines is no less than a blessing for the world, but their fake versions have become a point of concern for governments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also flagged concern regarding the counterfeit version of Covid-19 vaccines that have disrupted the vaccination targets.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also flagged concern regarding the counterfeit version of Covid-19 vaccines that have disrupted the vaccination targets.

Recently, the WHO said that it has found duplicate versions of AstraZeneca/Oxford's Covishield vaccines in South East Asia and Africa.

Recently, the WHO said that it has found duplicate versions of AstraZeneca/Oxford's Covishield vaccines in South East Asia and Africa.

As a result, the Central Government has issued guidelines for the state government to identify fake Covid vaccines available in the markets.

As a result, the Central Government has issued guidelines for the state government to identify fake Covid vaccines available in the markets.

At the moment, there are three vaccines against coronavirus in the Indian market--Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

At the moment, there are three vaccines against coronavirus in the Indian market--Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

The union health ministry has listed the following criteria to check if the Covid vaccine is original or fake:

The union health ministry has listed the following criteria to check if the Covid vaccine is original or fake:

COVISHIELD

COVISHIELD

  • A vial bottle should have the following details-
  • SII product label
  • Brand name (Covishield) with trademark should be there
  • The font of the generic name will be un-bold
  • "(Recombinant)" would be mentioned below the generic name in the same font.
  • CGS not for sale stamp
  • There will be an SII logo on the adhesive side of the label.
  • Label colour shade is dark green and the aluminum flip-off seal is dark green.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

  • A vial bottle should have the following details-
  • SII product label
  • Brand name (Covishield) with trademark should be there
  • The font of the generic name will be un-bold
  • "(Recombinant)" would be mentioned below the generic name in the same font.
  • CGS not for sale stamp
  • There will be an SII logo on the adhesive side of the label.
  • Label colour shade is dark green and the aluminum flip-off seal is dark green.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
View Full Image
Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
Click on the image to enlarge

COVAXIN

COVAXIN

  • Invisible UV helix (DNA like structure) on the label of the vial that will be visible under UV light
  • Green foil effect in "X" of COVAXIN's spelling
  • Holographic effect on COVAXIN spelling

More than 68 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far. Of which, 26.99 crore first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group, and 3.35 crore second doses in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

  • Invisible UV helix (DNA like structure) on the label of the vial that will be visible under UV light
  • Green foil effect in "X" of COVAXIN's spelling
  • Holographic effect on COVAXIN spelling

More than 68 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far. Of which, 26.99 crore first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group, and 3.35 crore second doses in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

The Serum Institute of India has supplied over 60 crore doses to the Government of India, state governments, and private hospitals so far.

The Serum Institute of India has supplied over 60 crore doses to the Government of India, state governments, and private hospitals so far.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!