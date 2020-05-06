How to improve your video call experience on Microsoft Teams

NEW DELHI: Video conferencing platforms have been getting a lot of traction since the covid-19 outbreak started.

Zoom's daily user base shot up to 200 million in March from 10 million a few months ago, company CEO Eric Yuan told reporters. Microsoft Teams base has grown past 75 million daily active users from 44 million a month before that, with 200 million participants joining in a single day, CEO Satya Nadella said in an investors call in April.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response and feedback from users, many of these platforms are constantly getting new updates, adding new features to enhance user experience.

Here are some new features in Microsoft Teams that can make using it far more convenient for its users.

Group chat to accommodate more

Microsoft reportedly plans to increase the group chat size in Teams to 250 participants from the current 100 by mid May. It will come in handy for large companies getting on calls with more than 100 people at a time. Maximum limits for file attachments are expected to remain the same too.

Blurring the background with image of your choice

Not everyone has a dedicated workspace at home. They may be working from bedroom and objects in the background can be distracting and even embarrassing at times. Instead of worrying about adjusting things at home, Teams allows participants to blur the background and focus entirely on the participant.

Now participants can also choose a background effect for their meetings from a list of images on the platform. Microsoft is also working on adding the option where participants can upload their own custom images and use them as background.

See more faces at a time in video calls

Microsoft has increased the number of participants who can be seen simultaneously on Teams meeting stage from to nine from four. The audio-only participants will be put below the meeting stage with their icons. The feature will be enabled by default. If the platform detects low bandwidth at a user's end, the layout will adapt and adjust the number of videos that will show on screen accordingly to deliver the best meeting experience. Teams can now detect gestures like raised hands to identify participants who want to speak.

Cutting time wasted on Teams phones

Microsoft has updated the user interface on Microsoft Teams phone to enable users to navigate through various features and settings quickly. Dial pad will now remain available in landscape mode for users' ease. Also favourite contacts will now be played up with large icons so users can find the contact they are looking for without wasting time.

More in phone settings

Users can now delegate others to receive and make calls on their behalf with the option to customise the level of controls they have. Users can also choose custom ringtones from within the app for incoming calls, forwarded calls, and delegated calls, so one would immediately know the nature of the call.

