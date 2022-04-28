Your debit or credit card is vulnerable to threats. So it is always important to be on guard and practice ways that could mitigate the risk of fraud. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) recently came up with comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers to ensure safe and secure transactions.

As financial safety has become incredibly crucial, SBI has offered some safety tips on the usage of credit card and debit card.

Debit/Credit Card Security:

1) Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM or PoS transactions

2) Cover the keypad while entering the PIN

3) Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions

4) Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking

5) Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transaction.

The largest lender of the country keeps sharing tips of safe banking practices with its customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.