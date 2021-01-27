How to know if your device is hacked

Data Privacy Day is celebrated every year on 28 January. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about data privacy. Besides the US and Canada, the event is observed in several European countries.

In India, the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB), at present, is at an advance stage of consideration by the Joint Select Committee of both houses of the Parliament. The Bill covers mechanisms for protecting personal data and proposes the setting up of a Data Protection Authority of India.

The Bill ensures that individuals' personal data is protected and not misused by companies and other entities. However, preventing cyber criminals from hacking your phone or computer is your responsibility and gaining access to sensitive financial information is your responsibility.

Here are a few things that you can do to ensure that your data is protected from cybercriminals.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

Most of our financial transactions now happen on mobile. "While convenience and ease of use is the primary focus for all mobile-based financial transactions, customers and business need to maintain a strong focus on security and safety," said Vivek Bagri, head of risk and compliance, Niyo, a fintech company.

He points out a few hygiene factors that individuals need to keep in mind when transacting on mobile.

Don't share sensitive data: Most cybercrimes happen when the victims share their sensitive details. The attackers use social engineering to make the target reveal sensitive information.

The fraudster may pose as an official of a bank or an insurance company. Therefore, never share any credentials with anyone on the phone. "Also don't store any credentials such as card details or PIN either physically or digitally," said Bagri.

Don't allow apps to read the OT (one-time password) that you receive via SMS. Instead, fill it manually.

Control your cards: Recently, Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to allow customers to lock or unlock their cards as and when they need. The regulator has also asked banks to let the customer decide on the type of transactions that should be allowed on cards.

Now that individuals can take charge of their cards, they can use the bank's or card issuers app to keep their cards locked when they are not transacting.

They can block the usage of cards for specific transactions. For example, if a user doesn't travel abroad, he can block the card for international transactions. Cardholders can also set transaction limits.

Avoid common passwords: Keep strong passwords that are not easy to guess. If the app allows, use biometric authentication for your financial apps instead of passwords and PINs.

Try changing your passwords regularly and keep different passwords for each app and service.

Ensure that two-factor authentication is enabled for your card.

Avoid public systems: Never install any application from third party play stores other than Google or Apple Play store.

Avoid doing a financial transaction on public Wi-Fi and don't use public charging stations. Fraudsters can access the data on your device using the charging cord if you use public charging stations. The method is called as juice jacking.

Be mindful on social networks: Be careful of what personal data is shared on social networks and avoid sharing personal contact details online.

SIGNS YOUR DEVICE IS COMPROMISED

If your device is compromised, it could show unusual behaviour. "For example, if the phone is sluggish, it could mean that there's malware running in the background, stealing your personal information. You would find that your phone is not operating as fast as it used to," said Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO, Infrasoft Technologies.

Mirjankar lists out a few things that could indicate that the device is compromised.

Notable decrease in battery life: If you find that your phone battery quickly loses power no matter how much you've charged it, that could be a sign that your device has been hacked.

Mystery pop-ups: Constant pop-up alerts could indicate that your phone has been infected with adware, a form of malware that forces devices to view certain pages that drive revenues through clicks.

Unwanted Ads and Apps: The frequent appearance of mysterious apps not installed by you, or malicious ads

Suspicious Activity: You experience weird behaviour from your phone, such as receiving strange texts with garbled words or text (a sign that the device is potentially connecting or communicating remotely to a third-party).

A little caution by you can go a long way in protecting your sensitive financial information.

