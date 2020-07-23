Did you change your mobile number recently? Have you linked your Aadhaar card with your new mobile number? If not, then do it as linking Aadhaar with your mobile number has been made mandatory by the Government of India as per the order passed by the Supreme Court. There are two ways to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card. You can do it either online or offline.

How to link Aadhaar with mobile number online?

Using this method, you can complete the Aadhaar-mobile number linking process sitting at the comfort of your house. One time password (OTP)-based method is used to verify mobile number online.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar with a mobile number through OTP.

1) Dial 14546 from your mobile number.

2) Now, choose between Indian or NRI.

3) Give your consent to link Aadhaar with your phone number by pressing 1.

4) Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and confirm it by pressing 1.

5) You will receive an OTP on your mobile phone.

6) Now, you will be rquired to enter your phone number.

7) You will be asked to give consent to your operator to pick your name, photo and date of birth from UIDAI database

8) Enter the OTP you received on SMS

9) Press 1 to complete the process

1) You can link Aadhaar with mobile number by visiting the outlet.

2) Provide a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card with your mobile number.

3) You will get an OTP on the mobile number which you want to get linked.

4) Aadhaar executive will verify your OTP.

5) Now, submit your finger impression.

6) You will receive a confirmation SMS from your telecom operator. Type ‘Y’ and tap send to complete the e-KYC

