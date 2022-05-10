How to link mutual fund with Aadhaar card2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2022, 01:19 PM IST
Linking of Aadhaar card with mutual fund is a one-time process that has been made easy with a range of options
Linking of Aadhaar card with mutual fund is a one-time process that has been made easy with a range of options
|
Listen to this article
The Central Government has suggested people to link mutual fund with Aadhaar card. So, now after your PAN, mobile numbers, and bank accounts, you need to link your mutual fund investments to your Aadhaar number.
Linking of Aadhaar card with MFs is a one-time process that has been made easy with a range of options – online, offline, SMS, and through e-mail.
How to link the Aadhaar card with MF online?
1)Enter all the information, including your PAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and gender.
2) You can select all the fund houses that appear on the screen as per your investments.
3) Click on ‘Generate OTP.’
4) Enter the received OTP and click on verify.
5) You will get an acknowledgment mentioning the successful completion of the procedure. You will also receive an acknowledgment email from UIDAI.
Other RTAs such as Karvy Computershare Pvt Ltd, and Franklin Templeton AMIL will also be able to facilitate the fund houses serviced by them.
How to link the Aadhaar card with MF offline?
How to link the Aadhaar card with MF via SMS?
One has to type ADRLNK (space) PAN (space) Aadhar number (space) Y and send it to +919212993399 to link mutual funds with the Aadhaar number via Karvy.
How to link the Aadhaar card with MF via mail?
You can also mail your respective AMCs for linking your MF folios with Aadhaar. You need to mention your Aadhaar number and PAN details.
Deadline to link Aadhaar with mutual funds
As of now, there is no deadline to link Aadhaar with mutual funds.