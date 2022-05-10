The Central Government has suggested people to link mutual fund with Aadhaar card. So, now after your PAN, mobile numbers, and bank accounts, you need to link your mutual fund investments to your Aadhaar number.

Linking of Aadhaar card with MFs is a one-time process that has been made easy with a range of options – online, offline, SMS, and through e-mail.

How to link the Aadhaar card with MF online?

You can directly approach the asset management company (AMC) of your mutual funds through their website. While some have a link on the home page itself, guiding you to the page for updating Aadhaar details. Once you are there, have your folio number and Permanent Account Number (PAN) handy. Along with this information, you may also need to enter your name, date of birth, email ID, and phone number linked to Aadhaar.

This can be also done via Mutual fund registrar and transfer agents (RTAs). For example, Computer Age Management Services Pvt. Ltd (Cams)

1)Enter all the information, including your PAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and gender.

2) You can select all the fund houses that appear on the screen as per your investments.

3) Click on ‘Generate OTP.’

4) Enter the received OTP and click on verify.

5) You will get an acknowledgment mentioning the successful completion of the procedure. You will also receive an acknowledgment email from UIDAI.

Other RTAs such as Karvy Computershare Pvt Ltd, and Franklin Templeton AMIL will also be able to facilitate the fund houses serviced by them.

How to link the Aadhaar card with MF offline?

If there is no option online, you can call your AMC directly and request to link to Aadhaar, for which you may need to fill and submit a form with all the relevant details.

Individuals linking through CAMS or Karvy have to download the form for the Aadhaar update request from the official portal. Then they need to submit a properly filled and duly signed form at the nearest CAMS of Karvy office along with a self-attested copy of their Aadhaar card.

How to link the Aadhaar card with MF via SMS?

One has to type ADRLNK (space) PAN (space) Aadhar number (space) Y and send it to +919212993399 to link mutual funds with the Aadhaar number via Karvy.

How to link the Aadhaar card with MF via mail?

You can also mail your respective AMCs for linking your MF folios with Aadhaar. You need to mention your Aadhaar number and PAN details.

Deadline to link Aadhaar with mutual funds

As of now, there is no deadline to link Aadhaar with mutual funds.