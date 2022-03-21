How to link your PAN and Aadhaar to enable quick and easy e-verification of ITRs1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2022, 01:10 PM IST
The due date to link your Aadhaar and PAN is 31st March 2022
Have you linked your Aadhaar with PAN? If you have linked these two documents then you can e-verify your Income Tax Returns (ITR) using your Aadhaar. "Link your PAN & Aadhaar to enable quick & easy e-verification of ITRs. The due date to link your Aadhaar & PAN is 31st March 2022. Link today!" Income Tax India said in a tweet.
“A simple method to e-verify your Income Tax Returns is by using your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar is linked with #PAN, you can e-verify your #ITR using Aadhaar. Please note that your mobile number must be registered in Aadhaar to avail of this service," UIDAI had said in a tweet dated 18 February.
How to link PAN with Aadhaar card:
Aadhaar, PAN linking deadline
The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current deadline is 31 March 2022. The Central Board of Direct taxes has also made it clear that PAN will become inoperative if linked with Aadhaar after the deadline.
As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the income tax authorities.
