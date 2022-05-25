How to apply for Aadhaar enrolment & updation at your nearest post office?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Department of Posts (DoP) has begun service to make Aadhaar enrolment and updation at Post Office Aadhaar Centres for the benefit of Indian residents, particularly those in rural regions.
Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number provided by the UIDAI to all Indian citizens. However, updating an existing Aadhaar Card or applying for a new one can be done online at the UIDAI portal or at a nearby enrolment centre. The Department of Posts (DoP) has begun service to make Aadhaar enrolment and updation at Post Office Aadhaar Centres for the benefit of Indian residents, particularly those in rural regions. India Post has said in a tweet that “You can enroll or update your Aadhaar Card at your nearest post office. 13352 centres across the country are helping our countrymen with Aadhaar services."
Post office Aadhaar enrolment cum updation service
According to India Post's website, Aadhaar Centres at post offices provide primarily two types of services which are as follows.
Aadhaar Enrolment:- The Enrolment process involves electronic capture of demographic and biometric information of the residents. The Aadhaar Enrolments are done free of cost in Post Offices.
Aadhaar Updation:- (i) Demographic Updation such as Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, Address, Date of Birth etc. (ii) Biometric Updations, facial image, 10 fingerprints and Iris are updated through post offices.
Service charges
According to India Post, a total of 13,352 Aadhaar Enrolment and updation centres have been established around the country to deliver Aadhaar-related services to Indian citizens. New Aadhaar enrollment or mandatory biometric updates are free at these centres, however other biometric updates are chargeable at ₹100/- and demographic updates are levied at ₹50/-.
How to find post office Aadhaar centres?
1. Visit India Post website.
2. Go to the ‘Menu’ section and click on ‘Retail Services’.
3. Click on ‘Aadhaar Updation’ and you will be redirected to the ‘Aadhaar Enrolment cum Updation Centres’ page.
4, Click on the link displayed as ‘List of Aadhaar centres’ and you are done.
Post Office Aadhaar Centre Customer Care Number
Indian residents can call the toll-free number (1800-11-8282) for any queries regarding their Aadhaar enrolment or update at post office Aadhaar centres. Alternatively, they can drop a letter to the address provided.
Business Development Directorate
Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications,
Dak Bhawan, Sansad Marg,
New Delhi - 110 001
Tel: 91-11-23096110.
Toll free No. : 1800-11-8282
Aadhaar services include verifying Aadhaar, verifying registered mobile or email IDs, retrieving lost Aadhaar, generating VID, offline Aadhaar verification, Aadhaar linking status, Lock/Unlock biometrics, Aadhaar authentication history, Aadhaar lock and unlock service, and Aadhaar services on SMS. Residents can get all of these services by visiting their local post office, Aadhaar centre, Aadhaar Seva Kendra, or banks. UIDAI has mentioned on its website that “Aadhaar services are also available at over 35,000 banks, post offices, BSNL centre and state government offices. These centres offer Aadhaar enrolment and update services to residents along with their usual customer services. These are also Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the service sense."
