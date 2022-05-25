How to apply for Aadhaar enrolment & updation at your nearest post office?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number provided by the UIDAI to all Indian citizens. However, updating an existing Aadhaar Card or applying for a new one can be done online at the UIDAI portal or at a nearby enrolment centre. The Department of Posts (DoP) has begun service to make Aadhaar enrolment and updation at Post Office Aadhaar Centres for the benefit of Indian residents, particularly those in rural regions. India Post has said in a tweet that “You can enroll or update your Aadhaar Card at your nearest post office. 13352 centres across the country are helping our countrymen with Aadhaar services."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}