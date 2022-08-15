How to make denim in licence raj

How to make denim in licence raj9 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 06:06 AM IST
- Arvind Mills was born in colonial India and survived both the shortage economy and liberalization. Its journey is a case study of the resilience of Indian enterprise
As a boy, Kasturbhai Lalbhai loved nothing more than chasing kites in the gullies of his ancestral neighbourhood Jhaveriwada in Ahmedabad’s old walled city. But after his father’s death in 1912, the 17-year-old was pulled out of school and summoned to run his family’s fledgling textile factory. He went on to become one of the most illustrious mill-owners of modern India.