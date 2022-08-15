How to make denim in licence raj

By 1919, his Raipur Mills was making impressive profits. The family decided to build a bigger mill with a capacity of 20,000 spindles and 500 looms with an initial capital of ₹ 12 lakh. Several leading brokers from major cities, including Bombay, wanted to buy shares worth over ₹3 lakh at once. But this would have been difficult, given the small paid-up capital Kasturbhai floated. He decided to increase capital shares to ₹24 lakh and used the additional funds to order the latest machinery from England. In addition to major investors, several dozen small depositors were eager to subscribe. The mill was finally built in 1925 in Saraspur, just outside Ahmedabad’s city limits. That was the start of the company’s long-term strategy of fundraising from the market. In India’s inflationary economy, debt was cheaper than equity, and the culture of the small-time investor made raising capital from the market more lucrative than from banks.