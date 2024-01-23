How to make online donations to Ayodhya Ram Temple directly via Paytm, Google Pay?
Donations to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya can be made through the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Alternatively, donations can also be made directly via GooglePay and Paytm without visiting the website or entering bank details.
Thousands of devotees visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla on Tuesday. For the devotees who are willing to make donations to the temple, the option for payment has been made live on the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.