Thousands of devotees visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla on Tuesday. For the devotees who are willing to make donations to the temple, the option for payment has been made live on the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

People can find the link for donations on the website and make payments via UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe. In addition to this, devotees can also make donations by using the bank details of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

However, donations can be made directly via GooglePay and Paytm without even visiting the official website or entering bank details. Both online payment applications have enabled an option in their ‘Donation’ category to make payments to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

How to make contribution to Ram Mandir Trust via the Paytm app

-Go to the Paytm app, and click 'View all' from Bill Payments by BBPS

-Go to 'Devotion' from other services section

-Select a devotional place as 'Shri Ram Janmbhooi Teerth Kshetra

-Add your email ID, and click on 'Proceed'

-Enter the amount you wish to donate, and click on 'next'

-Click on 'Proceed to pay' using your preferred payment mode

How to make online donations for Ram Mandir Trust via GooglePay app

-Go to the GooglePay app, and click on the ‘Explore’ option in the Businesses section.

-Scroll down and select the ‘Community and Donations’ section.

-Search for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

-Select the devotional place as 'Shri Ram Janmbhooi Teerth Kshetra.

-Add your email ID, and click on 'Proceed'

-Enter the amount you wish to pay.

-Click on 'Proceed to pay' using your preferred payment mode.

