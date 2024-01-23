Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  How to make online donations to Ayodhya Ram Temple directly via Paytm, Google Pay?

How to make online donations to Ayodhya Ram Temple directly via Paytm, Google Pay?

Livemint

Donations to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya can be made through the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Alternatively, donations can also be made directly via GooglePay and Paytm without visiting the website or entering bank details.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Illuminated Ram Mandir after its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Thousands of devotees visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla on Tuesday. For the devotees who are willing to make donations to the temple, the option for payment has been made live on the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

People can find the link for donations on the website and make payments via UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe. In addition to this, devotees can also make donations by using the bank details of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations doubling. How to make an online contribution? UPI, Bank details, step-by-step guide here

However, donations can be made directly via GooglePay and Paytm without even visiting the official website or entering bank details. Both online payment applications have enabled an option in their ‘Donation’ category to make payments to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Also Read: Ram Lalla to be called 'Balak Ram'; from aarti timings to bhog, five things to know about Ayodhya Ram Temple

How to make contribution to Ram Mandir Trust via the Paytm app

-Go to the Paytm app, and click 'View all' from Bill Payments by BBPS

-Go to 'Devotion' from other services section

-Select a devotional place as 'Shri Ram Janmbhooi Teerth Kshetra

-Add your email ID, and click on 'Proceed'

-Enter the amount you wish to donate, and click on 'next'

-Click on 'Proceed to pay' using your preferred payment mode

How to make online donations for Ram Mandir Trust via GooglePay app

-Go to the GooglePay app, and click on the ‘Explore’ option in the Businesses section.

-Scroll down and select the ‘Community and Donations’ section.

-Search for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

-Select the devotional place as 'Shri Ram Janmbhooi Teerth Kshetra.

-Add your email ID, and click on 'Proceed'

-Enter the amount you wish to pay.

-Click on 'Proceed to pay' using your preferred payment mode.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.