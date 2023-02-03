American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates surprised internet users with his cooking. The Microsoft co-founder, who was accompanied by celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, turned chef to make roti. Bernath shared the video on his official Twitter handle.

He taught Gates how to make roti from scratch. In the video, the chef also explained how he learned about the dish during his visit to Bihar in India.

"@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti," Chef Bernath tweeted.

Take a look at the video below,

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3 — Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

In the video clip, Bill Gates is seen mixing the dough with a spatula for making roti. Once it is ready, the duo started rolling the dough in the form of chapatis. Meanwhile, he said that he was cooking after a long time and only heat up soup on regular basis. After making roti, the chef and Bill Gates eat the roti with ghee.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 74.4k views, more than 1,700 likes, and countless reactions in the comment section.

One user said, “We cooked almond flour pancakes today and last night my husband asked if I could heat him up a can of @CampbellsChunky soup."

“Fun video. But trust me, this video is more like 'How not to make a roti'," another user wrote a hilarious comment.

“Woow you people are doing great work for upliftment of poor..in Indian state," the third user said.

The fourth suggested, “If you cannot make the roti round, then flatten it and put a bowl on it and cut it in round shape. Good luck."