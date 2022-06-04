How to pay penalty for linking Aadhaar with PAN before June?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had fixed March 31, 2022 as the final deadline for those with a valid PAN and Aadhaar number to link the two documents without paying a penalty. Individuals who have not yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar must pay a penalty of Rs. 500 until June 30, 2022, since the deadline has already passed by two months. However, if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked by June, the penalty would be doubled, and individuals will be required to pay a fee of ₹1000 from July 1, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}