It takes only a few seconds to open a demat or trading account, but you must exercise caution when it comes to protecting it from fraudsters. In the event of cybersecurity crisis, it is essential that you have taken all the preventive measures not to allow accounts into the wrong hands. In an attempt to secure your account from fraudsters, the largest stock broker in India Zerodha has shared some best practices and via its Twitter handle the broking company have said that “Here are some common stock market frauds, features of your Zerodha account to protect you, and what you can do to protect yourself."

“Firstly, any measure from our side is helpful only if the customer doesn’t willingly share account access with others by giving in to the lure of quick and easy money. As we have shared many times, fraudulent actors can create artificial losses in the customer account using penny stocks or illiquid options—read more here. The first, most basic step everyone should take is to enable 2FA on email and social media accounts & set up biometric authorisation on the mobile and most importantly ensure that login credentials aren’t shared with anyone else." Zerodha has mentioned on its website.

How to securely login to Zerodha account?

1. There is a two-factor authentication (2FA) login for all Zerodha accounts. You must log in using your client ID and password, followed by a 6-digit pin to confirm your identity.

2. On the Kite mobile app, users should additionally activate biometric identification using their Face ID or Fingerprint to secure their account.

3. In 2020, Zerodha brought a time-based one-time password, or TOTP, as an additional security measure. A temporary OTP, or TOTP, expires after 30 seconds. To replace the 6-digit PIN, users can set TOTP as their secondary factor (2FA).

4. Every time a user signs in from a new IP or address, Zerodha sends an email alert on the registered email ID of the account holder.

5. “We don’t have relationship managers call our customers for any reason. So this way it is tough for anyone to spoof they are from Zerodha. Neither do we call users for anything or ask for any account specific information," said Zerodha in a note.

Tips by Zerodha to secure your account

1. Never ever share your Zerodha account details with anyone.

2. Don’t fall for sales pitches by fraudulent actors promising super high returns in a short span of time by offering to manage your account.

3. We never call users asking for any account-specific information. If you get such calls, please ignore them and report them.

4. Ensure that you have TOTP enabled on your Zerodha account as well as your email.

5. Stop using email service providers with poor security.