With the Budget 2023 just days away, the Union Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that this year's budget will be presented in paperless form. This will be the continuation of a practice that started in 2021 when after the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, the Union Government announced to switch to the paperless form of budget.

“Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The Union Budget 2023-24 is to be presented on 1st February, 2023," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

The ministry informed that the Halwa ceremony which marks the final stages of Budget preparation will be held tomorrow. Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be present during the occasion.

“The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24, will be held tomorrow in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, in the Budget Press situated inside North Block," the Ministry of Finance said.

The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24, will be held tomorrow in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, in the Budget Press situated inside North Block. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/PZJuyk6R5x — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 25, 2023

Apart from Nirmala Sitharaman, other senior members of the government like the Minister of Finance for State, other Union Ministers, and officials of the Ministry of Finance will also attend the Halwa ceremony.

How to read the Union Budget on mobile:

After the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister on 1 February, the Budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App." The application is available for download at both Android Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The application was designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is managed by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. The users will be able to comfortably read the information provided on the app as it will be divided into several sections and will be available in PDF format.

The application which has been downloaded more than 1 lakh times on Android will enable users to read the document in both Hindi and English languages.