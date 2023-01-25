How to read the paperless Union Budget on your mobile2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:24 PM IST
- This will be the continuation of a practice that started in 2021 when the Union Government announced to switch to the paperless form of budget
With the Budget 2023 just days away, the Union Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that this year's budget will be presented in paperless form. This will be the continuation of a practice that started in 2021 when after the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, the Union Government announced to switch to the paperless form of budget.
