How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on Co-WIN explained here
2 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 07:51 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app
Booking once made on Co-Win app can be rescheduled
The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups starts from today (1 March) onwards. Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app.
A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).