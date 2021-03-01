Subscribe
Home >News >India >How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on Co-WIN explained here
A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the website of Union Health Ministry.

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on Co-WIN explained here

2 min read . 07:51 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app
  • Booking once made on Co-Win app can be rescheduled

The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups starts from today (1 March) onwards. Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app.

A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).

What can you do on www.cowin.gov.in self-registration module?

1) Register for a vaccination session

2) Selection of Vaccination centre of convenience

3) Book your slot to get the vaccine

4) Reschedule the vaccination date

View Full Image
Credit: cowin.gov.in
Click on the image to enlarge

How to register for the Covid vaccine?

  • Use Co-WIN app, or log on to www.cowin.gov.in
  • Enter your mobile number
  • Get an OTP to create your account
  • Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.
  • You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.
  • Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document
  • The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'.
  • If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof
  • Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button
  • Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details"

View Full Image
Credit: cowin.gov.in
Click on the image to enlarge

  • A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.
  • There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.
  • Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

View Full Image
Credit: cowin.gov.in
Click on the image to enlarge

  • Date and availability will also be displayed.
  • Click on the 'book' button.

View Full Image
Credit: cowin.gov.in
Click on the image to enlarge

  • On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.
  • Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day.

View Full Image
Credit: cowin.gov.in
Click on the image to enlarge

  • For this, re-login to the “Citizen Registration" module; with your already registered mobile number.
  • After the first dose, the booking of the second dose will be done automatically.

