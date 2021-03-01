How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on Co-WIN explained here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app
Booking once made on Co-Win app can be rescheduled
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups starts from today (1 March) onwards. Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app.
The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups starts from today (1 March) onwards. Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app.
A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).
A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).