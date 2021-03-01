How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on Co-WIN explained here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups starts from today (1 March) onwards. Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 app.

What can you do on www.cowin.gov.in self-registration module?

1) Register for a vaccination session

2) Selection of Vaccination centre of convenience

3) Book your slot to get the vaccine

View Full Image Credit: cowin.gov.in Click on the image to enlarge

How to register for the Covid vaccine?

Use Co-WIN app, or log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Enter your mobile number

Get an OTP to create your account

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'.

If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof

Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the "Account Details"

View Full Image Credit: cowin.gov.in Click on the image to enlarge

A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

View Full Image Credit: cowin.gov.in Click on the image to enlarge

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

View Full Image Credit: cowin.gov.in Click on the image to enlarge

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day.

View Full Image Credit: cowin.gov.in Click on the image to enlarge

For this, re-login to the “Citizen Registration" module; with your already registered mobile number.

After the first dose, the booking of the second dose will be done automatically.

