Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in which people aged over 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities are being inoculated on priority, began on 1 March.

The vaccination drive, which aims to cover around 10 crore people, saw over 29 lakh eligible beneficiaries registering themselves on day 1.

The beneficiaries can visit - http://www.cowin.gov.in - to register themselves or on Co-Win 2.0 portal or via the Aarogya Setu app, which has CoWIN app integration.

The registrations opened at 9 am on Monday and will be open till 3 pm every day.

Follow the steps below to register for vaccination via Aarogya Setu:

1) Download the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone for Android or iOS.

2) See if it correctly displays your Covid status.

3) On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'CoWIN' tab.

4) Under the CoWIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard. Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

5) Put your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

6) Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

7) Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card type (govt ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). You need to enter your full name on it. You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth. Also, you can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

8) In the following page, you will need to submit proof of eligibility. Those above 60 are eligible. People age between 45 years to 59 years will have to upload a doctor's certificate as proof of comorbidity. The Centre listed 20 comorbidities that are covered for Covid-19 vaccination.

9) You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

10) Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details.

