The government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with a number of documents. In order to access Aadhaar online services, you need to have your mobile number registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI ). If you have not registered your mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you are required to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered. Mobile number cannot be registered online in the Aadhaar card. Aadhaar card is mandatory for various purposes like filing income tax return, getting a PAN card. It is also mandatory to avail benefits of various government schemes.

Here is what you need to do to register your mobile number in Aadhaar:

1) Visit UIDAI website. Click on the nearest enrolment centre .

2) Fill the Aadhaar Correction Form

3) Mention your current mobile number that has to be updated in Aadhaar

4) Submit the form and provide your biometrics for authentication

5) You will receive acknowledgement slip. The slip contains an Update Request Number (URN)

6) The URN can be used to track the status of Aadhaar updation.

No documents required to update mobile number

The applicant does not have to submit any documents for updating or registering the mobile number in Aadhaar

Only update or change in address is allowed for requests generated through online mode. Mobile number is mandatory for online update to receive OTP.









