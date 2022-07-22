How to save internet—from heat waves

India accounted for 1.5% of the world’s data centres as of January this year, according to data centre marketplace Cloudscene. This number is only set to rise with rapid digitization and a drive to localize all data generated and processed in India. Temperatures in places like Chennai and Mumbai, where most of the data centres are located, routinely see temperatures that soar above 40 degrees Celsius but function well due to efficient cooling systems and redundancy plans (mirroring data in different locations).