Amazon offers a multiple choice of gift cards for festivals and special occasions. The largest e-commerce company offers a wide range of gift cards for Raksha Bandhan. You can send the eGift card in a few minutes to your sister. You can select a design and enter the amount. You can send the gift card via WhatsApp or through SMS. Click on 'Add to cart/ buy now' and complete your purchase.

You can choose the Raksha Bandhan gift card for any value up to ₹10,000.

To check the details, go to 'Your orders' to see the gift card details and click on 'share this Gift card.' You can send the Gift card to your sister via a messaging app of your choice.

You can also send the gift card to your sister via Email. You just have to select the design and enter an amount and then choose 'Email' as delivery option. Enter your sister's email id, a personal message and the delivery date. Then, click on Add to cart/ Buy now and complete your purchase.

Your sister will receive the gift card in 15 minutes. Amazon will notify you when your sister gets it. You can also track the send status on 'Your orders' page.

Amazon Pay Gift Cards cannot be purchased using Amazon Pay balance or through Credit/ Debit Cards issued outside India. Amazon Pay Gift Card once issued cannot be cashed out, cancelled, refunded or transferred.

The Raksha Bandhan Gift Card is valid for 1 year from the date of issuance. In case your sister is unable to use it within 1 year, she can contact customer care to extend the validity of the Gift Card.

