Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number that acts as authentication of identity and residence for Indian citizens. An Aadhaar card has one unique Aadhaar number, three biometric details (photo, iris, and fingerprint), and four demographic details (name, address, gender, and date of birth). All of these Aadhaar details must be updated in order to utilise them without trouble. However, if you encounter an Aadhaar-related issue, such as Aadhaar not generated or against operator & enrolment agencies, you must be familiar with submitting your Aadhaar-related query both offline and online. For the same, recently UIDAI has said via a Tweet that “Do Not Worry, If You Have Any #Aadhaar related queries. Dial 1947 (Toll-free) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Mon to Sat) & on Sunday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Helpline number is also available 24X7 and 365 days on IVRS mode."

the m-Aadhaar app.

If you have an Aadhaar-related query, you can file a complaint online at UIDAI portal, by sending an email to help@uidai.gov.in, or by calling the toll-free number 1947 via offline route.

Steps to file Aadhaar complaint online

To file a complaint related to your Aadhaar, you need to follow the steps listed below in order to complete the task online.

1. Visit uidai.gov.in and go to the ‘Contact & Support’ section.

2. Now click on ‘File a Complaint’ under the Grievance Redressal Mechanism option.

3. Now select your complaint type as ‘Operator & Enrolment Agencies (Enrolment ID is optional)’ or ‘Aadhaar not Generated ( Enrolment ID is mandatory)’.

4. Now go to the ‘Personal Detail’ section, and enter your Enrolment ID (EID) and time of enrolment.

5. Now enter your contact details like Name, mobile number, and email ID.

6. Enter your PIN Code and select your village / town / city.

7. Now select your type of complaint and specify the category.

8. Now write about your concern in the given field and the written character limit should be within 150.

9. Enter the Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’,

10. You will now get a 14 digit Complaint ID number, which you can use to track your complaint status.

11. To track the complaint status you need to click on ‘Check Complaint Status’ under the ‘Contact & Support’ section.

Other ways to file Aadhaar complaint

You can write about your query and mail it to, help@uidai.gov.in or else you can call 1947 to submit your query offline in a toll-free way. According to the website of UIDAI, for any other complaints you may:

Refer FAQs

Use Chatbot

Call toll free no 1947, or

Email help@uidai.gov.in

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has mentioned on its website that “UIDAI has setup a multi-channel grievance handling mechanism for resident’s queries and grievances related to Aadhaar Enrolment, Updation and other services. Resident can reach UIDAI through multiple channels viz. Phone, Email, Chat and Web Portal. For quick disposal of complaints, residents must keep the EID/URN/SRN handy."