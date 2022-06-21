How to submit Aadhaar queries online and offline?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number that acts as authentication of identity and residence for Indian citizens. An Aadhaar card has one unique Aadhaar number, three biometric details (photo, iris, and fingerprint), and four demographic details (name, address, gender, and date of birth). All of these Aadhaar details must be updated in order to utilise them without trouble. However, if you encounter an Aadhaar-related issue, such as Aadhaar not generated or against operator & enrolment agencies, you must be familiar with submitting your Aadhaar-related query both offline and online. For the same, recently UIDAI has said via a Tweet that “Do Not Worry, If You Have Any #Aadhaar related queries. Dial 1947 (Toll-free) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Mon to Sat) & on Sunday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Helpline number is also available 24X7 and 365 days on IVRS mode."

