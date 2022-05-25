How to submit EPF/EPS nomination online?

It is a mandatory task to file e-nomination for the members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in order to receive welfare benefits for their families. To provide Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and insurance (EDLI) benefits, and to make online claim settlement upon a member's death, to eligible nominees are some of the social security benefits that an EPF member can provide to his or her family if he or she has filed an e-nomination. In today's digital era, however, making an e-nomination is a paperless procedure since members are not obliged to visit their local EPF office and can instead submit nominations online from the comfort of their own homes.

