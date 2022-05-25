How to submit EPF/EPS nomination online?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In today's digital era, however, making an e-nomination is a paperless procedure since members are not obliged to visit their local EPF office and can instead submit nominations online from the comfort of their own homes.
It is a mandatory task to file e-nomination for the members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in order to receive welfare benefits for their families. To provide Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and insurance (EDLI) benefits, and to make online claim settlement upon a member's death, to eligible nominees are some of the social security benefits that an EPF member can provide to his or her family if he or she has filed an e-nomination. In today's digital era, however, making an e-nomination is a paperless procedure since members are not obliged to visit their local EPF office and can instead submit nominations online from the comfort of their own homes.
To submit an e-nomination, the member must first activate his UAN account on the UAN member portal and ensure that his or her UAN, Member ID, Establishment ID, Name, Date of Birth, Father/ Spouse Name, Relationship, Date of Joining, Gender, and Marital Status are all right. The member must give one KYC detail for each nominee in order to retrieve nomination details online, and the total share for all PF / EDLI Nominees must equal 100%.
According to EPPO guidelines “Member having family can nominate any one or more of the family members as defined under the Para 2 (f) of the EPF Scheme, 1952. Member not having any family member as defined in the said Para can nominate any other person, but the nomination will become invalid in case of the member acquiring family."
Steps to file EPF/EPS nomination online
According to a tweet from EPFO, follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nominations digitally.
1. Visit EPFO website and go to the ‘Services’ section.
2. Navigate to the ‘For Employees’ section and click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’.
5. Now the ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear, click ‘Save’.
6. Click ‘Yes’ to update family declaration and add the required details of your family members such as Aadhaar, Name, Date of birth, Gender, Relation, Address, Bank account details (Optional), Guardian and passport size photograph.
7. Now click on ‘Add Family Details’ to add one or more family members.
8. Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of shares and then click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.
9. Now click ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP and submit OTP received on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
10. After the EPF nominee declaration, no physical documents are required to submit by the members.
