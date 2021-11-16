The income tax (IT) department on Tuesday informed taxpayers about how the recently launched annual information statement (AIS) can be worked on in offline mode.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had recently launched AIS with the aim to simplify tax filing for taxpayers by curating all financial information on their income in one place.

AIS contains information related to interest earned on bank savings account, interest on fixed and recurring deposits, dividend payout, purchase of securities and units of mutual funds, sale proceeds of securities and mutual funds, off-market credit transactions, foreign remittances and salary income, among other things. Taxpayers can refer to this comprehensive statement while filing ITR.

More importantly, AIS allows taxpayers to submit feedback on the provided information in both online and offline mode. AIS can be accessed online through the e-filing portal incometax.gov.in in the services tab.

Alternatively, the taxpayer can download the statement from the compliance portal and work offline using the AIS utility. The procedure is quite simple. Just visit the AIS homepage, go to the resource section and download AIS as JSON from the AIS section.

Next, JSON should be imported in the AIS utility. Submit the feedback on the AIS utility and export the feedback file, which can then be uploaded as the output file.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.