If we want to calculate it for India, we need to divide the present market cap of the Indian stock market and divide it by the GDP and find out the percentage of it. If the percentage is between 75 and 90, it is considered that the market is fairly valued. Anything above 90 indicates that the market is overpriced and, when it goes below 75, it shows the market is undervalued. And, that’s the perfect time to buy stocks.