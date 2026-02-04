How to track people who go missing from Delhi? Check tracing status, FIR details, photo at zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in

Delhi Police's Zonal Integrated Network (ZIPNET) is the designated website to track the status of missing persons. The official portal to track missing person is zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in. Besides this, information related to un-identified bodies and persons can also be found at this website.

After a First Information Report (FIR) against a missing person is filed, the authorities upload details of that individual with FIR number, date of disappearance, serial number, tracking status and report date on ZIPNET, among other details on the website.

Advertisement

Direct link to track missing people in Delhi How to track people who go missing from Delhi? Step 1: Visit zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in

Step 2: Select Missing Persons tab.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where they can check details of the missing individual through his/her name, guardian's name, gender or religion.

2026 missing persons data According to Delhi Police, over 807 people were reported missing in the national capital, mostly women and girls, in the first 15 days of 2026. It is important to note that women and girls accounted for nearly two-thirds of the cases. Out of the 807 missing cases, 509 were women and girls while the remaining 298 were that of men.

Advertisement

According to Delhi Police's official data, 54 people on an average go missing every day. Meanwhile, minors accounted for 191 cases and adults made up for 616 cases. As per the data accessed by PTI, Delhi police managed to trace 235 of the missing persons while around 572 people remain untraced.

On an average, 13 children went missing every day in the specified period with mainly girls accounting for 146 cases of the total 191 missing minors. As per the report, 138 were teenage girls among the 169 missing minors, aged between 12 to 18 years. A total of 616 adults were reported missing in the first half of January, including 363 women and 253 men.

A decadal analysis (2016-2026) reveals a concerning trend regarding the rising number of missing persons each year. Over the past decade, a staggering 2,32,737 individuals have been reported missing in the capital. Of these cases, nearly 1.8 lakh have been traced but 52,000 cases remain unresolved, according to records from the Delhi Police. A consistent rise of missing persons year after year has been witnessed with 2025 marking the highest number of missing women.

Advertisement