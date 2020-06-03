As Mumbai is bracing for the impact of cyclone Nisarga , citizens are keeping a track of it using an weather forecast service called Windy.com. This platform uses animated visualisation to show the live status of the cyclone. The platform doesn’t only provide the current status but also shows the entire trajectory of the expected path of the cyclone.

The app provides a slider on the bottom of the screen to forward the time stamp to check the expected trajectory of the cyclone. This can come in handy for people in affected areas to be completely prepared when the cyclone actually makes landfall. The weather platform also has an app to help track events like tropical storms and cyclones.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said the cyclone will cross south of Alibagh with severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting at 120 kmph.

He claimed the Nisarga cyclone was over Arabian Sea at 0530 hrs as of today which is 165 km ssw of Alibagh and 215 km ssw of Mumbai.

The official also stated that the cyclone is expected to cross close to south of Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) at afternoon hours of 3 June.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the city from midnight to Thursday afternoon. People have been banned from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenades.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga is expected to affect the city today between 11 am to 7 pm.

The Central Railways has also rescheduled several trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday. The special trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai have also been regulated/diverted by the railway authorities.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated