How to update an Aadhaar card for free on UIDAI. A step-by-step guide

As part of Digital India initiative, the UIDAI took the decision and is urging residents to get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal. The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.