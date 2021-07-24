India has administered over 42.78 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far, said the Union Health Ministry today. So after someone has taken the shots, it's very important for them to update their vaccination status. One has to update one's vaccination status by heading over the Aarogya Setu app. Eventually, this feature of the Aarogya Setu app will help one while travelling in future.

Apart from updating your vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app, you can also do it for your family.

Once, a beneficiary receives both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the status will change to 'Vaccinated'. One has to follow some simple steps in order to update the vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app.

How to update the vaccination status of your family

1) In order to update the COVID-19 vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app, one has to download the app in the first place on one's smartphone. This app can be downloaded easily from the Google Play Store for Android users and from Apple App Store for iPhone users.

2) After downloading the app, tagged persons should click on “Update the Vaccination Status“.

3) Tagged persons will be asked to enter the mobile number on the 'update here' link.

4) Share the OTP received on your phone with the tagged person.

5) This OTP will need to be entered by the person verifying his Vaccination status and then he will be able to select his profile from the list shown

6) On selection of the correct profile, the Vaccination status will be updated on the Aarogya Setu app.

