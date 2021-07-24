How to update covid vaccination status of your family on Aarogya Setu app

India has administered over 42.78 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far, said the Union Health Ministry today. So after someone has taken the shots, it's very important for them to update their vaccination status. One has to update one's vaccination status by heading over the Aarogya Setu app. Eventually, this feature of the Aarogya Setu app will help one while travelling in future.