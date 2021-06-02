Now you can now voluntarily update your vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government. "Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app ," the Ministry of IT and Electronics said in a statement.

How to update vaccination status for Self:

All Aarogya Setu users will get the option to “Update the Vaccination Status“ if they have not taken the revised self-assessment.

On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will get the tab of “partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)“ on the home screen of Aarogya Setu.

This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment.

The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend.

Those who are fully vaccinated will get a Blue Shield on the home page of the Aarogya Setu app with double blue ticks on the Aarogya Setu Logo – 14 days after the second dose.

This is done after verification of Vaccination Status from the CoWIN portal.

Those who have got a single dose will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

With the second dose, the home screen will have a double border and the Aarogya Setu logo will have a double tick.

14 days after the second dose, Aarogya Setu will have a blue shield.

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.

How to update the vaccination status of those registered on CoWIN with another number

CoWIN allows one registered users to register up to 4 people for Vaccination. This is being used by people for registering their family, friends and those who don’t have a mobile phone or are not able to register or book slots on CoWIN on their own. The Vaccination status for such users on Aarogya Setu will be updated by checking the Vaccination status through the mobile number which is registered on CoWIN.





View Full Image Photo: PIB

Such persons will be asked to enter the mobile number registered on CoWIN when they try to verify their vaccination status.

On entering, an OTP will be sent to the CoWIN registered mobile number.

This OTP will need to be entered by the person verifying his Vaccination status and then he will be able to select his profile from the people linked to the CoWIN registered number.

On selection of the correct profile, the Vaccination status will be confirmed from the CoWIN backend and the same will be updated on the Aarogya Setu app.

















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.