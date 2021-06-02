How to update covid vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app explained

How to update covid vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app explained2 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Vaccination status can be updated on the Aarogya Setu app through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vaccination status can be updated on the Aarogya Setu app through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration
Now you can now voluntarily update your vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government. "Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app," the Ministry of IT and Electronics said in a statement.
Now you can now voluntarily update your vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government. "Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app," the Ministry of IT and Electronics said in a statement.
How to update vaccination status for Self:
How to update vaccination status for Self:
Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.
How to update the vaccination status of those registered on CoWIN with another number
CoWIN allows one registered users to register up to 4 people for Vaccination. This is being used by people for registering their family, friends and those who don’t have a mobile phone or are not able to register or book slots on CoWIN on their own. The Vaccination status for such users on Aarogya Setu will be updated by checking the Vaccination status through the mobile number which is registered on CoWIN.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!