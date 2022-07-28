How to update Date of Birth in Aadhaar Card

How to update Date of Birth in Aadhaar Card3 min read . 01:23 PM IST
From applying for a PAN card to opening a bank account, Aadhaar has become a crucial document for most of the tasks.Learn how to update DOB in Aadhaar Card here.
From applying for a PAN card to opening a bank account, Aadhaar has become a crucial document for most of the tasks. A mere wrong information in our aadhar card can create trouble in future. That’s why it is important to keep our Aadhaar Card updated with other documents.
Along with the linking of PAN card with Aadhaar, other documents like Voter IDs etc are also being linked with it making Aadhaar an important and correctly updated document for an individual. Aadhaar consists of a 12- digit unique identification number that is assigned to every Indian citizen by Unique Identification Authority of India. UIDAI has released a list of documents that are accepted for updating different details in the Aadhaar card. The list of supporting documents is different for different details.
Aadhaar card can be updated online as well as by visiting nearby Aadhaar Card Centre. Aadhaar Card users can update only selected details on their Aadhaar Card via the website Following is the list of details they can update online:
Name
Address
Date of Birth
Gender
If users wish to change any other detail, then they have to visit to their nearby Aadhaar Card Seva Kendra. Users can change their registered mobile number, biometrics, etc from the center.
Aadhaar card holders can update their details like name, dob, address, etc, by visiting the Aadhaar Update Portal. After visiting there, they need to select the option of ‘Proceed to Update’.
Afterwards, they have to enter their 12 digit unique Aadhaar card number as well as captcha.
As soon as the Aadhaar number and captcha is entered, users will see the option of sending OTP to their registered mobile number. They have to click on that and enter the OTP and login to the website.
Fill out the form: After visiting the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre, users have to fill the correction form.
Attach documents: After filling the form, attach the required documents. Users can also take the help of the person available at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to know about the required documents.
Submit the form at the Aadhar Card Center.
To update the date of birth in the Aadhaar Card, users need to present any of the supporting documents mentioned in the list by UIDAI.
The list of documents is mentioned below:
Birth Certificate
Passport
PAN card/e-pan
Service photo identity card issued by, Central Government/State Government/UT government/PSU/Banks
Photo ID card with DOB, recognised by Recognised Educational Institutions
Transgender ID Card
Mark sheet issued by recognised Government Board or University
School Leaving Certificate/Transfer certificate
Central/State Pension Payment Order
CGHS/ECHS/Mediclaim card issued by Centre/State/UT Governements/PSU with photo
Valid Long Term Visa
Certificate of Identity having name and DOB issued on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/update by:
1. Gazetted Officer Group A/EPFO Officer
2. Recognised Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute
Exception Case of DOB Change: Resident to submit self declaration as per notified format.
Just like this list, UIDAI has specified a certain number of documents that are accepted to update other details like address, name, gender, etc. To know more about the list, kindly refer to this link: https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf
