How to update Date of Birth in Aadhaar Card

Along with the linking of PAN card with Aadhaar, other documents like Voter IDs etc are also being linked with it making Aadhaar an important and correctly updated document for an individual. Aadhaar consists of a 12- digit unique identification number that is assigned to every Indian citizen by Unique Identification Authority of India. UIDAI has released a list of documents that are accepted for updating different details in the Aadhaar card. The list of supporting documents is different for different details.