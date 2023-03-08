Immediately after its launch, ChatGPT has created buzz all across the globe. The OpenAI's chatbot is massively used by people to seek answer of their questions and pass examinations. Many are even using it to learn cooking recipes and conducting interviews. The multi-tasking AI chatbot is also seen as a threat to jobs of humans. Apart from its use to attain professional and academic success and satiating curiosity, here are some of the ways to earn money by using ChatGPT.

Also Read: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie: The battle of AI-powered chatbots

Write paid content

With rising demand of well-crafted content for products, brands and website, people can use ChatGPT to create their content. They can simply ask the chatbot to give response on the said content and then tweak content to come up with the desired article.

Also Read: How ChatGPT is going to change future of work and our approach to education

Affiliate marketing

People can also use ChatGPT to earn by using affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is one of the method to sell products, services and brands by promoting them on your content or platform and get commission of that platform. It is quite a time-taking process, and before using ChatGPT you need to choose your medium to build your audience, like article, audio, video, etc.

Also Read: ChatGPT’s meteorical rise-100 million users in 2 months; beats WhatsApp, mobile phones, Twitter, internet

After deciding, you can use ChatGPT to get responses for your articles. For videos and audios, you can get some best ideas to work upon by asking the AI chatbot to generate a thumbnail idea or title idea for your YouTube video or podcast.

Provide content editing service

In addition to provide writing service, you can use the software to provide editing services. Articles, blog posts, and other written content can be easily edited by using ChatGPT.

Conduct research

Apart from writing on several issues, ChatGPT can be used to conduct research on various issues and topics. There is a need to understand the topic and ask appropriate questions to ChatGPT to get desired answers.

Become an online tutor

There are many tutorial websites that asks for part-time job of answering to questions asked by students related to their academic course. With a sound knowledge a about any of the basic subject, you can use ChatGPT to create answer of the questions asked by the students and then build your own answer and upload on those tutorial websites.

Find keywords for SEO

You can also provide Search engine optimisation(SEO) service to other content producing firms by asking relevant keywords from ChatGPT. By giving right directions, ChatGPT can be used to generate strong keywords, titles and meta descriptions to increase visibility of the content on the internet. You have to simply ask for suggestions on title, intro, keywords, etc, for your desired topic from ChatGPT.