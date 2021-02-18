How to verify Aadhaar by QR Code through mAadhaar app

OPEN APP
UIDAI shared information on how to verify an Aadhaar number by scanning the QR Code on it using your mAadhaar app. (UIDAI)
2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 09:44 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar services that can be done online
  • Aadhaar can be verified through mAadhaar app as well as UIDAI's website

Aadhaar offers a unique identity proof that contains our demographic and 12-digit biometric details. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar services that can be done online. In a Twitter post, the UIDAI shared information on how to verify an Aadhaar number by scanning the QR Code on it using your mAadhaar app.

"You can verify any presented Aadhaar by Scanning the QR Code on it using your mAadhaar app," UIDAI tweeted.

There are many scenarios where you should check and verify the identity of visitors. Suppose, if you hire someone as domestic help or diver, you need an identity proof to verify the identity of the person.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Aadhaar can be verified through mAadhaar app as well as UIDAI's website.

Verify Aadhaar through mAadhaar app

1)The printed Aadhaar has a QR Code.

2) All you need to do is, open the QR Code Scanner in your mAadhaar app and Scan the QR Code on the presented Aadhaar.

3) The demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph will appear on the screen.

4) You can match these to the Aadhaar presenter to verify identity.

UIDAI e-Aadhaar letter contains two QR Codes – Small one on the front side of cutaway portion with demographic data only; and a large one on the top portion of the front side and rear side of cutaway portion, with demographic data and photo. Further, to make this Information more secured and tamper-proof, it will be signed with UIDAI digital signature. Therefore, any fraud attempted on e-Aadhaar can be easily detected by using QR Code scanner.

Verify Aadhaar through the UIDAI website

1) Click on the UIDAI website.

2) Select ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’ from the services section.

3) Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number and captcha verification.

4) Now, proceed to verify.

5) If the presented Aadhaar is authentic, it will be verified.

6) Details like the age band, gender, state, and last three/ four digits of the registered mobile number associated with that Aadhaar will be visible on the screen.

