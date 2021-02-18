How to verify Aadhaar by QR Code through mAadhaar app

UIDAI e-Aadhaar letter contains two QR Codes – Small one on the front side of cutaway portion with demographic data only; and a large one on the top portion of the front side and rear side of cutaway portion, with demographic data and photo. Further, to make this Information more secured and tamper-proof, it will be signed with UIDAI digital signature. Therefore, any fraud attempted on e-Aadhaar can be easily detected by using QR Code scanner.