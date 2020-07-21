Aadhaar number is an unique identity proof that contains our demographic and 12-digit biometric details. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar services that can be done online. One such facility enables users to check and verify an Aadhaar number online. In a Twitter post, the UIDAI shared information on how to verify an Aadhaar number online and why it is useful to verify.

Before using your Aadhaar card, you need to ensure that your Aadhaar number is active and the details available on your Aadhaar card match those available in the UIDAI's database.

How to verify any Aadhaar number?

It can be done either from the UIDAI website or your mAadhaar app.

How to verify any Aadhaar number through UIDAI website?

1) Click on the UIDAI website.

2) Select ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’ from the services section.

3) Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number and captcha verification.

4) Now, proceed to verify.

5) If the presented Aadhaar is authentic, it will be verified.

6) Details like the age band, gender, state, and last three/ four digits of the registered mobile number associated with that Aadhaar will be visible on screen.

How to verify any Aadhaar number through mAadhaar app?

1)The printed Aadhaar has a QR Code.

2) All you need to do is, open the QR Code Scanner in your mAadhaar app and Scan the QR Code on the presented Aadhaar.

3) The demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph will appear on screen.

4) You can match these to the Aadhaar presenter to verify identity.

