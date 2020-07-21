How to verify Aadhaar card online?

Aadhaar number is an unique identity proof that contains our demographic and 12-digit biometric details. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar services that can be done online. One such facility enables users to check and verify an Aadhaar number online. In a Twitter post, the UIDAI shared information on how to verify an Aadhaar number online and why it is useful to verify.