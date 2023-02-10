How to verify Aadhaar in 3 simple steps? Read here

Aadhaar verification: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked the states and entities to first verify a person’s Aadhaar number before accepting it as proof of identity. The Ministry of Electronics and IT said that all forms of Aadhaar can be verified via both online and offline modes.

Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) using mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS based mobile phones, as well as window-based applications.

“Verify Aadhaar prior to accepting it as proof of identity. This applies to all modes of offline usage of Aadhaar, ie. secure QR Code on Aadhaar Letter (or copy thereof) / e-Aadhaar/ m-Aadhaar or in the Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC (XML), as the case may be," UIDAI tweeted.

Verify Aadhaar prior to accepting it as proof of identity.

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 10, 2023

Steps to verify Aadhaar online

Step 1: Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and Captcha code.

Step 3: Click on ‘Proceed and Verify Aadhaar’.

Steps to verify Aadhaar offline

Step 1: Download the mAadhaar app.

Step 2: Open the app and launch the QR Code Scanner.

Step 3: Scan the QR Code on the presented Aadhaar.

Step 4: Now, verify the same with the physical copy presented to you.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha that Aadhaar is one of several documents for authentication and identification for the purposes of purifying the electoral rolls.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the law minister said, “the process of purification of electoral roll is an ongoing process and involves various stakeholders including political parties, at every stage starting from enrolment of voters, amendment in the roll to effect material changes by virtue of change of residence, marriage, etc."

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 inter-alia envisaged that the electoral registration officer may also require the Aadhaar number for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll. Therefore, Aadhaar is only one of several documents for authentication and identification for the purposes of purifying the electoral rolls.