How to verify Aadhaar in 3 simple steps? Read here
Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) using mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner.
Aadhaar verification: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked the states and entities to first verify a person’s Aadhaar number before accepting it as proof of identity. The Ministry of Electronics and IT said that all forms of Aadhaar can be verified via both online and offline modes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×