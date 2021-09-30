India has rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 and a total of 23,67,67,643 second doses have been administered so far. While the vaccination drive has gained momentum, it has resulted in a lot of fraud regarding fake vaccination certificates. To fight this battle, the Centre is now providing facility to help citizens and service providers verify the authenticity of the vaccination certificates on its CoWIN portal --the digital platform that helped it launch and implement a nationwide vaccination programme. Users can check their vaccination certificate validity through smartphones.

Step 1: Go to CoWIN portal--cowin.gov.in and locate the 'platform' option at the top right

Step 2: Select 'Verify certificates'

Step 3: Now an option will appear saying 'Scan QR'. Users must note that the platform will require camera permission to function.

Step 4: The button will activate your camera and allow you to scan the QR code given on the bottom right corner of your certificate.

Step 5: If your certificate is authentic then the CoWIN app will say 'Certificate Successfully Verified'. In case the certificate is fake, a message will appear that reads 'Certificate Invalid'.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that there is no need for a toll-free number for registration for COVID-19 vaccination as the Centre has already started walk-in vaccination, where people can go for jabs without prior enrolment. The bench said people who are not registered on the CoWIN portal can simply go to these walk-in centres and get themselves registered and take the vaccination for COVID-19.

