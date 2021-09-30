How to verify if your Covid-19 vaccination certificate is authentic or fake?

India has rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 and a total of 23,67,67,643 second doses have been administered so far. While the vaccination drive has gained momentum, it has resulted in a lot of fraud regarding fake vaccination certificates. To fight this battle, the Centre is now providing facility to help citizens and service providers verify the authenticity of the vaccination certificates on its CoWIN portal--the digital platform that helped it launch and implement a nationwide vaccination programme. Users can check their vaccination certificate validity through smartphones.