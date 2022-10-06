How UAE's new visa rules will benefit Indians explained2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 11:38 AM IST
- UAE's new visa rules: Tourist visas will allow the visitors to stay in UAE for 60 days, as per new rules. Earlier it was 30 days
UAE's new visa system has many benefits for Indians. This advanced visa system which was announced last month came into effect on 3 October. The changes were approved by UAE’s cabinet in April and announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) last month. The new rules can have a major impact on tourists as well as those who wish to work or live in the UAE.