UAE's new visa system has many benefits for Indians. This advanced visa system which was announced last month came into effect on 3 October. The changes were approved by UAE’s cabinet in April and announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) last month. The new rules can have a major impact on tourists as well as those who wish to work or live in the UAE.

UAE's Visit Visa

Tourist visas will allow the visitors to stay in UAE for 60 days, as per new rules. Earlier it was 30 days.

A five-year multi-entry tourist visa will also allow visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days in a row.

The new job exploration visa will allow professionals to seek employment opportunities in the UAE without a sponsor or host. The visa will be issued for three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days, which means that jobs seekers have up to four months to explore UAE's job market.

UAE's Green Visa

The UAE's Green visa is a type of residence visa that allows its holder to sponsor himself/herself for 5 years. They do not need to rely on an employer or UAE national to sponsor their visa.

The five-year green visa will allow foreigners to sponsor themselves without any help from UAE nationals or their employers. Freelancers, skilled workers, and investors are eligible for this visa.

If the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will be given a period of up to six months.

UAE's Golden Visa

The Golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, and work or study in the UAE for up to 10 years.

A 10-year expanded residency is also offered under the golden visa. Investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals with exceptional talents are eligible for a golden visa.

The workers with golden visa will enjoy the benefit of 100 per cent ownership of their businesses.