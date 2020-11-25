How Uddhav Thackeray is becoming a man for all seasons

Bollywood, an industry synonymous with Mumbai, has seen its biggest names openly align with the BJP; this evidently did not pay off. “Many A-listers were lamenting that last year’s jaunt in a private jet to meet the Prime Minister for a selfie had not saved us. A TV anchor was tearing into India’s most visible industry as if we were fish on his plate," said a well-known writer-director on condition of anonymity. This writer spoke to several in the industry; no one was willing to be identified.