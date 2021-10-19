Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport tomorrow, 20 October 2021. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present at the inauguration among others.

Here is all you need to know about UP's third international airport

1) The inaugural flight will land at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka carrying 125 dignitaries & Buddhist Monks.

2) Inauguration of the Kushinagar Airport will facilitate the pilgrims from across different parts of the world by providing seamless connectivity to various Buddhist sites in the region.

3) Tourism inflow is expected to rise by up to 20% with the inauguration of the flight.

4) The Kushinagar International Airport will not only put the pilgrimage site on International Aviation Map but also give a boost to the economic development of the region.

5) It will have a multiplier effect on the hospitality industry by promoting hotel business, tourism agencies, restaurants etc.

6) It will create employment for local people by opening an immense amount of opportunities in feeder transport services, local guide jobs etc.

7) The development of the airport at Kushinagar will help in developing Kushinagar as one of the four principal places of Buddhist Pilgrimage.

8) The airport will serve a population of more than two crore since the airport has a hinterland of around10-15 Districts and will be a great support for the large migrant population of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western / Northern Part of Bihar.

9) This will also boost the opportunities for the export of horticultural products like bananas, strawberries and mushrooms.

10) The Kushinagar Airport is spread across 3600sqm. It is built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore. The new terminal is equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

At present, two international airports - Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi -- are operational in the state while another one is coming up at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar.

