How UPI for NRIs expands India’s payments system

Once the systems are in place by 30 April, non-resident Indians will be able to transact using UPI, irrespective of whether they are in India or abroad. To use UPI, non-residents need to have either a non-resident external (NRE) account or a non-resident ordinary (NRO) account in India. It would, of course, be more useful when account holders visit India, given the scale of UPI merchant infrastructure in India. While abroad, they can use UPI to transfer funds to families in India and use it on e-commerce portals that allow such payments.